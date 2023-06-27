(WYTV) – Warm summer days, perfect for slipping into a pair of flip-flops or sandals, but before you ditch your tennis shoes and head off to the pool, pick something that’ll support your feet.

Any podiatrist will tell you that’s key when it comes to picking the right sandal or flip-flop. For example, you shouldn’t wear something overly cushioned, as that could cause you to easily lose your balance.

“Finding the right summer shoe requires getting fitted – make sure that you know exactly the right size that you wear. You want to make sure that the shoe is made of a great material that’s supportive, that has an arch support, a nice heel counter that holds your foot in place,” said Dr. Joy Rowland at the Cleveland Clinic.

And you’ll also want to avoid sandals and flip-flops that can bend and twist easily. Shoes like this can get caught on a raised curb or stone, you can easily sprain ankles, and stub toes.

Podiatrists also advise against wearing flip-flops and sandals that are too thin in case you step on a sharp rock or glass.