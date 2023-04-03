(WYTV) – Day after day, we are enjoying more sunlight and warmer weather, but for those with seasonal allergies, a tissue box is never far away.

The spring allergy season actually started in February and can last until early summer in many parts of the United States.

Daybreak asked an allergist when people can expect their allergy symptoms to really flare up.

“So typically probably April, may because that’s when the trees and the grasses start to run into each other, and then you have two different sets of different allergens out there. And also we tend to have our drier weather, our windier weather, and therefore all the allergens are being carried around,” said Dr. DeVon Preston at the Cleveland Clinic.

Those with tree pollen allergies can experience symptoms such as itchy or watery eyes, sneezing and a stuffy nose. A nasal steroid or nasal antihistamine should do the trick. And try to stay inside on dry, windy days.

Closing the windows helps keep the pollen out of your home. If your symptoms aren’t improving, see an allergist to develop a treatment plan.