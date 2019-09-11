Len Rome’s Local Health: Safer sleep for your child

Dr. Kimberly Giuliano of the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital says having your child sleep when they're not in their bed could be a risk

(WYTV) – We lose thousands of little babies each year in sleep accidents. This includes when an infant is not sleeping in a crib or bassinet.

One study says that allowing infants to sleep in a sitting device, such as a car seat carrier, and it’s not a car, not in a stroller, may be risky.

“What they found was that most sleep-related deaths do occur in a routine sleep environment, like a crib. However, the risk is high when babies were placed in seating devices.”

Researchers found higher odds of sleep-related infant death in a sitting device if a childcare provider or a babysitter, rather than mom or dad, are watching.

So it could come down to watchfulness.

Make sure your sitter knows the ABC rules of sleep: the baby sleeps alone, on their back and in a crib.