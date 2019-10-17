Len Rome’s Local Health: Research reveals link between bullying, depression as adult

We already know that a bullied child can feel depression right away, but now we believe it can certainly linger far into adulthood

(WYTV) – A child who was bullied can become an adult who’s depressed.

New research from the American Medical Association reveals this link.

The younger you were bullied — say, under the age of 10 — the more the risk for depression as a grownup.

Depression’s a tricky thing, though. It usually comes with several causes.

“Depression is a disease that has multi-factorial avenues,” said Dr. Tatiana Falcone, of the Cleveland Clinic. “That is not only the genetic factors, is not only the developmental factors that you have genetic factors and your environmental factors that impact the development of depression.”

The risk for depression in adulthood was much higher for children who also had a genetic risk for depression and a mother who had postpartum depression.