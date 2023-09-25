(WYTV) – September is prostate cancer awareness month, which is one of the most common cancers for men. Early detection is important.

Men should get their first prostate cancer screening by age 50. But if you have any family history of prostate cancer, bump up that age: you should have the exam at 45.

“Early diagnosis means the possibility to find the prostate cancer at an earlier stage, so we can offer you less invasive alternatives that can give us good oncological cancer control but reduce the side effects,” said Dr. Ruben Olivares from the Cleveland Clinic.

The treatment options for prostate cancer depend on how bad it is. Some men may only need to watch it to see if it gets any worse, nothing more.

If the cancer is more aggressive, their physician may recommend radiation or having the entire prostate removed. And for cases in between, some men may be eligible for ultrasound waves to get rid of the cancer or high voltage electrical pulses.

The idea is to keep the side effects to a minimum. Again, age 50 for that first prostate exam providing you have no family history of it.