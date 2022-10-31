(WYTV) – Our treatments for breast cancer have improved over the years, but we still need more research. If they have the chance, patients with breast cancer should try to get into a clinical trial.

We have made progress thanks to clinical trials and the people who volunteer to participate in them. What’s the advantage for a breast cancer patient to do this?

“First of all, it will help us advance science…patient herself will also benefit from being able to have the access to these new drugs,” said Dr. Saranya Chumsri, in oncology at the Mayo Clinic.

But a lack of diversity in clinical trials could mean a lack of data for different groups of people. So it’s important for people from many different communities to take part in clinical trials.

And what we learn from clinical trials benefits everyone by advancing health care and improving community health.

This is the way we learn new treatments would be better than what we currently have as a standard of care.