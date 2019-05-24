Len Rome’s Local Health: Processed foods

(WYTV) – Doctors are always reminding us that processed foods are not the best choice you can make for a healthy diet.

How much harm do they cause?

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association says eating too much of this stuff can take years off your life.

Registered Dietician Lindsay Malone said a poor diet can cause numerous health issues.

“What the study found, was that consumption of these foods on a regular basis significantly increased all-cause mortality. So, in the United States, this is typically going to refer to things like heart disease or complications from obesity or diabetes.”

Convenience does not have to mean processed.

We have to distinguish processed foods from things such as frozen fruits and vegetables. They are healthy and a great convenient option for a healthy diet.

On the other hand, chicken nuggets or frozen entrees can be loaded with salt, sugar and unhealthy fats.

The best recommendation is that frozen meals or packaged snacks are OK, just don’t overdo them or enjoy them when you have no other choice.