(WYTV) – Processed foods are convenient for a fast meal, but research continues to show that too much can ruin our health. These foods can increase the risk of colorectal cancer for some people.

Men have that higher risk when they have a diet pattern that includes a lot of ultra-processed foods.

We’re talking about processed meats, instant soups, packaged snacks and candy…instead, try eating more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

“We’re seeing a lot more studies coming out that show that eating healthy is important to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer, and that’s especially true if you have that in your family,” said Amanda Bode, a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic.

The dietitians who’ve looked at this say we need to understand why eating a lot of ultra-processed foods increased the colorectal cancer risk in men. One theory is that additives and preservatives in highly processed foods may impact the health of your gut.

If you’re really hooked on processed foods, try simple diet changes first, such as choosing a baked potato over fries and replacing sugary yogurts with greek yogurt and fruit.