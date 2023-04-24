(WYTV) – A recent poll shows one in eight Americans over the age of 50 is addicted to highly-processed foods. They can’t stop eating it.

Why is that? They have intense cravings, a lot of trouble cutting down on how much they’re eating and they even go through withdrawal when they can’t eat.

These foods are what dietitians call hyper-palatable.

“So what is a hyper-palatable food? It’s a food that studies have shown really highjack areas in the brain. So they’ll make you feel great, that’s one thing they’ll do. They’ll take away the sensation of fullness so when we look at something that is hyper-palatable, it’s very hard to stop eating that,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietician at the Cleveland Clinic.

There’s no direct cause: an event or a person could trigger eating, so can emotions. A therapist can help and a registered dietitian can help pick the right foods to eat.

Hyper palatable foods are full of sugar, salt, fats and carbohydrates: hotdogs, brownies, pretzels. Don’t eat anything your great grandmother wouldn’t recognize as food.