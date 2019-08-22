Len Rome’s Local Health: Preparing for first-day jitters

If your child is really scared and anxious, help them understand that it's normal to feel this way

(WYTV) – Kids are going back to school now. It’s a busy time for both parents and children. It can also be an emotional time.

Moms and dads should make sure everyone is prepared for a safe and healthy start to the school year.

Be prepared for first-day jitters and talk to your kids about what to expect.

Dr. Kimberly Giuliano of the Cleveland Clinic says talking about school in a positive way can help.

“Use positive language as you’re doing that. That creates a little bit of intrigue, curiosity, and potential excitement on the child’s part as well so that if they know that this is a fun and exciting place to be, they’re more likely to want to go.”

Giuliano says it might be helpful to visit the school ahead of time. Even if it’s only to see the building and explore the playground.

She says children going to school by themselves for the first time should know and understand safety rules about school buses, intersections and crosswalks.

If your child is really scared and anxious, help them understand that it’s normal to feel this way.