Len Rome’s Local Health: Plastic surgery

Plastic surgery is on the rise among Baby Boomers

(WYTV) – More and more Baby boomers want to put their best face forward, literally.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons says those 55 and older had 50,000 more cosmetic surgeries in 2018 than in the year before.

This age group had most of the facelifts, liposuction and breast augmentation.

Dr. Alan Matarasso says, “They’re more concerned with the things that aging has changed. So there could be laser type procedures for brown spots or injections that get rid of lines or surgical procedures that lift things.”

Whether you want surgery or just a small nip and tuck or tweak, make sure you find a board-certified plastic surgeon. You want it done right.

When you reach your late-60s, there’s usually some jawline changes, so surgeons do a neck lift and maybe a facelift for everything above the jawline.

Surgeons say Baby Boomers just want to look the age they feel. If you’re 65, you may feel 50.

You don’t need to look like a 20- or even a 30-year-old; you just need to be comfortable in your skin.