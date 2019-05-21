Len Rome’s Local Health: Nuts

(WYTV) – People with type-two diabetes eat nuts, which can lower their risk of heart disease and death.

Nuts give us monounsaturated fatty acids, protein and fiber and they’re low in carbs.

All of these nutrients help fill us up while keeping blood sugar low. This is good for diabetes patients.

“They showed a significant reduction in cardiovascular risk factors with diabetics when they’re eating at least five servings of nuts a week; and the serving size was about an ounce – twenty-eight grams – which is exactly what we recommend,” said Julia Zumpano, RD.

The best nuts for this are tree nuts such as walnuts, almonds, brazil nuts, hazelnuts and pistachios.

Aim for three to five servings of nuts each week.

A serving size is an ounce, or the amount that fits in a handful with your fist slightly closed.