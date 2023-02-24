(WYTV) – The phrase “you are what you eat” really does say it all about our health and the connection between food and the body. Eat an unhealthy diet and you risk dying from heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

Smoking and genetics can put us at risk for developing different diseases, but neither is the biggest risk factor. It’s nutrition.

For example, more than half the calories we consume each day come from ultra-processed foods. They tend to be convenient and cost effective but are very inflammatory and can cause a bucket of health issues over time.

“It bothers our tissues. It bothers our heart. It bothers our arteries, our brains, our pancreas, our liver and our lungs and that leads to disease. It could be in the brain as Alzheimer’s, in the heart as coronary artery disease or as cancers elsewhere,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky in Cardiovascular medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Having a certain set of genes for a disease will increase your risk by 30% to 40%, but having a

bad lifestyle for disease will increase your risk by 300% to 400%.

The good news is it’s never too late to change your eating habits and no change is too small.