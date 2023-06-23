(WYTV) – A new surgery technique uses a robot to stabilize your spine after cancer.

It doesn’t take as long and there’s less pain. But, you’re awake for it.

“With improving technology or with robotic assistance and approving anesthetic techniques, we are hopefully able to improve patient outcomes in ways that we were not able to achieve before. And with our dedication to patient care, it’s important to optimize everything we do for our patients, however we see it may benefit them,” said Dr. Selby Chen.

With the patient awake, the risks of general anesthesia are gone and that means a faster and better recovery.

And the surgeon can get right to work on it. And what’s the robot do? It makes sure all the screws are in the right place.

The surgery has a long name: transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion. It’s brand new and it works.