(WYTV) – For some people, the thought of climbing into an MRI machine can turn them claustrophobic. But we need magnetic resonance imaging. It’s a powerful medical tool with amazing images of bones and joints, the brain and the spinal cord.

The Ohio State University now has a new type MRI machine designed for people who have implanted devices, such as a pacemaker. And it’s also for people who are heavily overweight or claustrophobic. The technology offers lower magnetism without compromising the image quality, good, for example, at looking inside the lungs.

“Because of the air in the lungs, it cancels out the signal at higher field strength. But at lower field, there’s potential that we can see lung tissue more clearly with MRI,” said Orlando Simonetti at the Wexner Medical Center.

It’s a breakthrough that will continue to improve diagnostics and treatments for patients around the world, and here in Ohio.

Ohio State has gotten together with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus to study how this new MRI technology can help children with congenital heart disease. They’re facing heart catheterizations over and over all through their lives.