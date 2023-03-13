(WYTV) – New research from the Cleveland Clinic shows promise for a certain drug meant for those who can’t take a statin. It would be the first drug of its kind.

The clinic researchers have been looking at the data from 14,000 people trying to lower their cholesterol.

Let’s start at the beginning: statins can help lower a person’s cholesterol and reduce the risk for cardiovascular trouble.

“Unfortunately, somewhere between seven and 29 percent of people who try to take statins to lower their cholesterol levels have adverse effects. Typically muscle pain and sometimes muscle weakness,” said Dr. Steven Nissen of the Cleveland Clinic.

We have no medications today to help lower cholesterol specifically for those with a statin intolerance. But the drug the clinic is testing already has FDA approval and it helped reduce heart-related complications by 13 to 15 percent.

It also reduced the risk for heart attack by 23 percent.

There were some side effects of the drug used in the trial such as a small increase in the risk of gout and the risk of gallstones.