(WYTV) – Winter means snowfall and we all know what that looks like, but there’s a different kind of snow that appears year-round for some people.

Call it visual snow, or visual static, an uncommon neurological condition that affects around two percent of the population. While it is rare, it is also treatable.

“Visual snow is a disorder where patients see a type of tv static in their vision. It’s almost like they have millions of tiny little dots in their vision all the time, and it’s throughout their visual field,” said Dr. Carrie Robertson in neurology at the Mayo Clinic.

The symptoms may involve flashes of light or seeing things that our brain is supposed to tune out, such as eye floaters or afterimages.

People with visual snow see also words on TV or on paper as double vision or the words are moving when they’re trying to read them. Other symptoms include dizziness, headaches or ringing in the ears.

Some are born with this, in others it appears after a head injury or a serious infection.

We have no treatment for visual snow, but we do have therapy and filters to try to make it at least easier to read and function.