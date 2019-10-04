Len Rome’s Local Health: Navigating expanded drink menus

Registered Dietician Ariana Cucuzza of the Cleveland Clinic says drinks can be high in calories and sugar

(WYTV) – Have you been to a restaurant lately? You may have noticed that the menu is a bit longer.

Beverages can now make up one-third of some restaurant menus.

A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine has uncovered a bubbly fact: restaurants have been adding drinks to their menus and the drinks are high in calories and sugar.

“They were showing that the options and the diverse choices available on the menu has really increased, which I think is pretty incredible, in light of the obesity epidemic and all the research that’s coming out how much sugar impacts our body,” said Registered Dietician Ariana Cucuzza, of the Cleveland Clinic.

The study looked at 60 restaurant menus over a period of five years. It measured calories, sugar and saturated fats of beverages.

The amount of sugar increased significantly, and saturated fat declined, and the total number of drinks increased by 155%. Most of them were sweet drinks.

Cucuzza says to make better choices try picking options that are unsweetened. Try unsweetened iced tea, water, flavored waters, seltzer or water.