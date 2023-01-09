(WYTV) – January is National Blood Donor Month. If you have never donated blood before, it’s worth considering. Hospitals are always looking to increase their supply.

The Red Cross tells us that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets. The most common type of blood that hospitals ask for is Type O.

“Blood that is donated can be used for surgical patients who are undergoing surgery, for trauma patients who’ve had a significant injury or patients with other medical conditions that might require a transfusion,” said Dr. Thomas Waters of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you’ve never donated, the process is relatively simple.

First, you’ll complete a donor registration, then go over your health history and do a mini-physical. Then the blood draw which typically takes between eight to 10 minutes. If you’re donating platelets, red cells or plasma, it can take up to 2 hours.

Afraid of needles? Remember, it’s safe, it’s very simple, it’s relatively painless, you’ll feel a little pinch. And you’re saving a life.