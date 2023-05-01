(WYTV) – If you’ve ever felt a migraine coming on or just a really bad headache from staring at a screen too long, you’re not alone, it’s a common problem.

Many migraine sufferers have a photosensitivity to light. The combination of staring at a bright screen plus the overhead lights in a room can become a trigger.

“A lot of migraine sufferers or patients who have migraines in general, screen time plays a very important role in being a common trigger, among many other triggers that these patients are aware of,” said Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic.

Staring staring at screens, especially for long periods of time, can also cause a simple headache, less painful than a migraine but maybe just as uncomfortable.

Adjust the lights in the room you’re in, if possible, and also take frequent breaks.

That doesn’t mean getting off your computer and then switching to your phone – you should be taking a complete break from screens.

Another tip to consider is getting your eyesight checked to make sure you are wearing the right lenses, and don’t have any other eye issues that could be contributing to migraines.