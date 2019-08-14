Len Rome’s Local Health: Mediterranean diet

People who eat the Mediterranean diet tend to have an easier time sticking to it without feeling deprived

(WYTV) – Are you worried about your brain health as you get older?

One diet might help.

Doctors say people who stick to a Mediterranean diet have better brain function in their middle ages than those who eat other types of diets.

A registered dietician for the Cleveland Clinic, Lindsay Malone, said people who follow a Mediterranean diet often come out on top because of the nutrients it provides.

“They have this nice foundation of good, nutrient-dense foods that are providing vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and I think that’s why we see it again and again with things like cognitive functioning and heart health, blood sugar balance, weight management,” she said.

Malone said the Mediterranean diet is helpful for brain function because it relies on vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts, seeds and whole grains. There’s something good for every part of the body in these items.

