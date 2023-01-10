(WYTV) – Stress is a normal physical and psychological response to the everyday demands of life. Small amounts can motivate us, big amounts can be trouble.

Everyone experiences stressful times, but can you tell when stress is becoming toxic? When stress reaches a point where a person can no longer function, it might be a sign of something more severe, and you should see a health care provider.

“I think some key signs are when we’re not able to do our important life activities, like if we’re not able to remember our appointments or work, procrastinating on important things like paying our bills or buying groceries, or attending to our family members,” said Dr. Beth Rush in Psychology at the Mayo Clinic.

Your stress may mask real anxiety or depression. Sleep, eat well, make sure you’re exercising, manage your emotions, give yourself a timeout if you need to from activity, stimulation or interaction.

Stress can be unpredictable, so it’s important to take care of yourself.