Len Rome’s Local Health: Mammograms

Women with dense breast tissue may need to go for a different test every year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mammography screening for breast cancer saves lives, but in some cases, another test may be better for some women.

Women who have denser breast tissue may need to have another screening.

A study done at the Mayo Clinic and other centers across the country suggests that a technique called MBI may also be better than 3D mammography.

Dr. Deborah Rhodes, of general internal medicine at Mayo Clinic, said, “MBI stands for molecular breast imaging, which is a relatively new tool for imaging the breast that was designed to overcome the limitations of mammography for imaging the dense breast.”

Dense breast tissue appears white on a mammogram, but MBI can make the tumors stand out from the background tissue.

Women can know they have dense breast tissue just by looking at the mammogram, which is really the only way.

Doctors have found that MBI detected three to four times more cancers than mammography in women with dense tissue.