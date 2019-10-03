Len Rome’s Local Health: Making connections with your kids

Studies show teens with better connections to family and school are 66% less likely to do something stupid as an adult

(WYTV) – Parents….are you connected to your kids? It can be tough.

For your teenagers, making a connection can be critical.

Teenagers who feel understood and connected to their parents and teachers, grow up to be healthier adults. Dr. Joe Austerman of the Cleveland Clinic says although teens can often feel disconnected, it’s important for parents to continue to try to reach them.

“Parents always feel as if their teens are growing farther away from them, that they’re permanently losing these bonds but being there and consistently understanding and you trying to connect with them will pay off when they’re adults. They’ll come back – trust me.”

It’s important for teenagers to have a safe space where they can ‘mess up’ and learn to socialize. Feeling like you’re being ‘heard’ is important for all of us, but especially for young people who are creating their identity and may be unsure of who they are.

Studies show that teens who have better connections with family and at school have as much as 66% lower odds of doing something stupid when they’re grown up.