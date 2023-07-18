(WYTV) – Did you know risk for lead poisoning rises in the summertime? The weather is warm, we open windows, get into home improvement projects and those can kick up old lead dust.

Old lead is a problem in older homes, those built before 1978, after that we got rid of the lead in house paint.

If that’s your home, it’s important you understand the possible lead exposure where your child plays.

“Making sure that the home is clean as best as we can in the areas where kids are playing on the floor and trying to reduce other sources of lead exposure in the home. So again, you know, trying to keep our windows closed, repainting over any chipping paint, those types of things can help,” said Dr. Roopa Thakur from the Cleveland Clinic.

Kids can also come into contact with lead if soil around a home or indoor flooring is contaminated with lead chips or dust from an older home.

Younger children who have a tendency to put things in their mouths are at risk. Critical brain development happens at this age and lead poisoning can have life-long impact on a child’s brain, including a lower IQ.

Your pediatrician can screen for lead poisoning and they start testing children at ages one and two.