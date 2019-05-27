Len Rome’s Local Health: Is drinking fruit juice a healthier option?

(WYTV) – Fruit juice is a healthy option to pop, right? Studies say that may not be true.

Registered dietitian Kate Patton says too much sugar can be bad regardless of where it comes from.

She says drinking an excessive amount can lead to diabetes and obesity.

Fruit juice is made of mostly sugar and water.

Patton says to read the labels and check serving sizes.

“You really have to be careful. The portion size is what’s important because it’s really the greater recommended portion of every additional serving is what caused the increased risk. So, I would really encourage my patients really, typically, no more than four to eight ounces of juice per day.”

The American Medical Association says that every 12 ounces of sugary beverage or serving of fruit juice gets us closer to bad health.

Patton recommends mixing water with juice to cut back.