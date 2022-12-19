(WYTV) – With the holidays here and the colder weather here to stay, it’s important to make sure older adults in your life are still socializing. We learned during the pandemic that isolation is not a good thing.

Psychologists say loneliness can lead to depression, so getting the chance to socialize with others can help improve a person’s mood.

If you’re older, you have to understand, this is in your best interest.

“You have to be able to take the risk and do something different than what you’re used to to help increase the chances you won’t be isolated. And those opportunities, if they’re brand new and people you don’t know, you can look at it as an opportunity to make new connections and meet new people,” said Dr. Ronan Factora of the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s okay to be quiet and just relax once in a while, but if it’s happening consistently it can have negative effects. For example, it can impact your blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels.

Have older parents you’re concerned about? Visit them, go for a walk with them, make a meal for them. And many communities offer activities and programs they could attend.