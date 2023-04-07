(WYTV) – Doctors tell us that one in 10 people will get a kidney stone in his or her lifetime. The stones can be painful and lead to time in the hospital, even surgery, and you can prevent them.

First, eat the right foods to stop kidney stones from forming in the first place. Fruits and vegetables with a high-water content, such as cucumbers and tomatoes are good. And it’s just as important to think about what you shouldn’t eat.

“We know that animal sources of protein are simply associated with a higher risk of stones. So one way to avoid more stone production is maybe to limit your meat intake to some smaller amount,” said Dr. Ivan Porter II in Nephrology at the Mayo Clinic.

You should also restrict certain foods such as spinach and rhubarb that have what are called high oxalate levels. A lot of leafy greens that are actually good for may lead to stone formation.

One way to get around that is by mixing those greens with some dietary calcium in your meals. So, cheese on top of that spinach might be a good idea.