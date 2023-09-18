(WYTV) – As people get older, they are more at risk for certain diseases and ailments. Falls are the leading cause of injury and death in people over 65. Here are some simple tips to prevent falls, especially in your home.

Each year, millions of people go to emergency departments across the country for fall injuries. They account for the most trauma center visits in all ages and it can put you at risk for a serious injury.

“You can see things as simple as little cuts, and bumps and bruises, to broken bones to big head injuries, where you’re bleeding into your brain. There’s a variety of injuries that can occur,” said Dr. Neha Raukar in Emergency Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Many of those falls happen at home. To help prevent them, review any medicines you’re taking with your doctor. Would any affect your balance?

Then, consider medical conditions. Diabetes can cause neuropathy, where you can’t really feel your feet, which can certainly make you trip.

Wear sensible shoes instead of slippery socks. Remove clutter and tripping hazards, secure loose rugs with tape or non slip backing. Use a walker or cane, if needed.

And if you have pets, be aware that they might be at your feet.

And stay physically active to avoid future falls. If you do take a tumble, tell your doctor, even if it seems trivial.