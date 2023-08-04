(WYTV) – Are you stressed out yet? It’s still early in the day but, yes, stress is something we all experience from time to time. Feel it all the time and you’ve got problems down the road.

You’ve got to find a way to manage it. It may not seem that stress is having a physical effect on your life, but doctors say it makes your immune system age faster.

If you’re having trouble managing stress on your own, it may be time to reach out for help.

“Life is stressful. It’s important to reach out to a professional to help you deal with stress if it is impacting your everyday functioning, if it is changing your sleep or your eating habits, or you just don’t enjoy life anymore – this is a great time to connect with a professional,” said Dr. Susan Albers at the Cleveland Clinic.

Set aside time each day for an activity to help with stress relief, such as going for a walk. Eat an orange, the scent of citrus has a calming effect, and the vitamin c rich fruit also helps support a healthy immune system.

And remember having some stress in your life is normal and can be a good thing. It can motivate you to meet a deadline at work or accomplish other goals.