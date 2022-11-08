(WYTV) – How about a smoothie this morning? Your typical smoothie is a drink made from mixed fruits or vegetables, and there are many ways to make one.

So let’s get smart about smoothies. They can be easy to make and great way to get a lot of good fruits and vegetables in your diet. Can you enjoy one every day?

“It’s really fine to have a smoothie every day. It can be a convenient meal replacement as long as you’re making sure that it really is replacing the meal. Not too few calories, but not too many calories,” said Lorraine Fye, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic.

An unhealthy smoothie might be one that is just all fruit or has a lot of fruit juice, heavy with added sugar and not very balanced.

You just need to add the right ingredients. The healthy smoothie we’re looking for has that balance: good carbohydrates, good proteins and good healthy fats. Once you find the right balance and taste, that smoothie can be a good thing.

Smoothies can provide several health benefits, but drinking too many can add a lot of unforeseen calories, especially when a smoothie is simply a beverage with a meal.