(WYTV) – Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart. A virus usually causes it; it can reduce your heart’s ability to pump, so you have a rapid or abnormal heart rhythm.

In many cases, myocarditis improves on its own or with treatment. But doctors often advise athletes to postpone activity for several months.

Returning to an active lifestyle after myocarditis can take some time.

“In young athletes, we recommend avoiding competitive sports for a period of three months to minimize the risk of worsening myocarditis,” said Dr. Leslie Cooper, of the Mayo Clinic.



Myocarditis affects more younger men due to high testosterone levels.

The risk of myocarditis is relatively low, and most people will fully recover.

The condition appears less frequently in adults who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, compared to those infected by the virus.