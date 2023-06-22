(WYTV) – Do you find yourself forgetting more today? Maybe where you left something or something you had to do. One way to preserve memory as we get older is to make friends be more social.

Doctors suspected this happens but weren’t sure why.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center looked into this by studying older mice. Some they kept in pairs, some had a wider social circle. In memory tests, the social mice did better and they actually had better brains.

“The mice who had more friends who lived in a larger group had less inflammation in their brain. So, that’s a sign of a healthier brain in aging,” said Elizabeth Kirby.

The lesson for the rest of us? Build you own social network in retirement, your brain will thank you for it.

It’s just like any other form of health. If you ignore using your head, the brain will deteriorate and if it does, you’re going to have to deal with the penalty of not taking care of it.

Doctors are now working on finding out how being social affects the brain on a molecular level. If it’s a chemical process, maybe we can use that to protect the brains of older people.