(WYTV) – Have you heard that eczema is really only a childhood skin condition? That’s actually a big misconception. Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, is common in kids, but it also happens to adults.

Atopic dermatitis is a sensitivity disease of the skin, it’s similar to asthma in the lungs, hay fever in the sinuses and food allergies in the gut.

“It’s a multi-system disorder. Inflammation affects the skin, and the skin is more sensitive than usual,” said Dr. Dawn Davis in Dermatology at the Mayo Clinic.

It’s a chronic condition and it tends to flare up from time to time with red, crusty, itchy, flaky patches on the skin. Think of your skin as a brick wall. As we age, it can come to look more like a wicker basket than something solid.

Adult eczema often occurs in patches on areas of the body prone to friction or sweat, a waistband or around a watch or a necklace or a tie. Make sure you bathe regularly and moisturize.

If those self-care steps don’t help, your dermatologist may prescribe topical or oral medications, or other therapies.