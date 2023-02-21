(WYTV) – Cardiovascular disease is still the number one killer in the world. The good news is that, generally, the numbers are getting better, with one surprising exception.

It’s how physicians treat younger women for heart disease. The group that has stubbornly not seen a decrease in deaths is women under the age of 60 or 50.

One explanation may be a kind of treatment bias.

The solution: health care professionals and patients must learn to speak up more about dealing with known risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, in premenopausal women.

These women are at risk and have different risk factors than men the same age and that they can get heart disease.

