Len Rome’s Local Health: Healthy frozen treats

(WYTV) – Ice cream bars, popsicles and cones — who wouldn’t go for a frozen treat on a hot day?

Cool treats are a great way to beat the heat.

What’s not so great are the calories, artificial colors, flavoring and sweeteners. Natural ingredients are best.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic says, “I would rather you go to your favorite ice cream shop and you get something real that’s sugar, milk, cream – that’s what ice cream is, and whatever is added into it strawberries, or chocolate, or whatever the case may be, as opposed to every single night having a sugar-free ice cream bar that has a lot of different artificial flavors in it.”

If you prefer popsicles, check the label for fewer ingredients and real fruit.

Homemade, of course, allows you to control sugar and use fresh ingredients.

You can also dip bananas and strawberries in dark chocolate for a frozen tasty treat.

If you know you’re going out for ice cream after dinner, limit your sweets throughout the day to avoid sugar overload.