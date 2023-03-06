(WYTV) – Packing a healthy lunch, what could be easier? But many deli, or processed meats, are packed with preservatives, nitrates and sodium. Let’s see a better choice.

What you pack with your lunch may help balance what you pack in your sandwich. Yes, the sandwich, convenient and delicious, but not all fillings are the same, especially when it comes to deli meats.

“If it’s gone through a grinder, and had sugar and salt and other things added, it’s now been more highly processed,” said Kate Zeratsky, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic.

What about your favorite rotisserie chicken? It’s an improvement but it will have sodium, added to it to hold in the moisture.

Complement your sandwich with other nutritious foods, such as fruits and vegetables. That way, you’re getting some added potassium.

A sandwich and a banana, that’s a good match.