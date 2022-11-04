(WYTV) – Do you exercise a little each day, spread it out all week? Or do you concentrate, condense your workouts into just several days? We’re finding either way works.

For those on a time crunch, stacking weekly exercise into a couple of days comes with the title “weekend warrior.”

Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity is each week.

“We don’t expect people that have gone from a sedentary activity of not doing anything to jumping into 150 minutes a week. So taking days of break in between, assessing how your body responds to that activity,” said Dr. Wes Troyer, in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic.

Repeating the same motions or ramping up too quickly could lead to trouble, overuse injuries, inflammation and pain. If you take a couple days off and you’re still hurting, maybe it keeps you up night, see your doctor.

So condensing, or spreading it out, is the same thing. Enjoy your workout!