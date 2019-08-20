Len Rome’s Local Health: Getting involved in school sports

During these activities, kids can learn how to lead and negotiate with other kids to reach a common goal

(WYTV) – Is your son or daughter eager to play in a sport this year?

The American Medical Association says playing team sports can actually help kids from becoming depressed.

Dr. Joe Austerman of the Cleveland Clinic says team sports help a child important social skills.

“Having your kids in social activities – structured social activities that they can learn appropriately and they can be safe, but activities that help build persistence and resilience — are very positive influences later on in life,” he said.

Austerman says during these activities, kids can learn how to lead and negotiate with other kids to reach a common goal. If a child is struggling with emotions or having trouble interacting with others, team sports helps create a safe environment.