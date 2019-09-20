Len Rome’s Local Health: Getting a hold on your health in college

A checklist aimed at health might not be a bad idea

(WYTV) – So you have a young student away in college now. Are they staying healthy?

Doctors say students should build in time for physical activity, healthy eating and stress reduction. They should use the campus gym and student health centers and take charge of their health.

Dr. Bernadette Melnyk of the Ohio State University says to contact your primary care provider and know where to get your medications.

“Get connected to a primary care provider as soon as you get on campus. Learn where the pharmacy is so you don’t lapse in your medication regimen.”

A mother of a college freshman, Adrienne Shinn, says to make sure the student knows what’s going on with their body.

“Your parents don’t know what’s going on — your friends don’t know you well enough yet to know what’s going on. Only you do, so you need to take charge of your health.”

Don’t forget mental health. Between the pressures of school and feeling isolated in a new place, college life can lead to a lot of anxiety. Students can connect with campus organizations to start making new friends, something that can go a long way in reducing stress.