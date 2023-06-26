(WYTV) – Sickle Cell disease is painful, it’ll stop you cold. It’s a genetic blood disorder and the treatment options are limited. But research going on here in Ohio looks promising.

The Cleveland Clinic is working on gene therapy. The researchers can change a gene, tinker with it and that in turn changes stem cells, correcting the mutation responsible for sickle cell.

“We are seeing really very encouraging results where this patient, that is almost a year now from the gene therapy, has had no pain crisis that occurred after receiving the modified cells, and also in the other patient. And also hearing from other colleagues, who are participating in this clinical trial, who are seeing similar results for their patients,” said Dr. Rabi Hanna at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Clinic worked with two young patients, the results showed no pain and new white blood cells with no severe side effects plus a normal level of hemoglobin.

The Cleveland Clinic trial wants to enroll 40 adults, ages 18 to 50, with severe sickle cell disease for treatments lasting up to two years.