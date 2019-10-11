Len Rome’s Local Health: Fighting childhood obesity

Children may not always listen but they do watch us and imitate our actions

(WYTV) – Here’s a heavy thought: our kids are becoming heavier? Or even obese?

Dr. Neha Byas at the Cleveland Clinic says to keep moving. It doesn’t actually matter how much activity parents do if kids think their parents are active, the kids were more likely to get some exercise themselves.

“Our actions, as parents, actually have some – they influence our kids in either direct or indirect ways. So it’s really important in terms of physical activity, if you want your child to be physically active, then you, yourself, shouldn’t be a couch potato.”

It doesn’t mean you have to be training for a marathon. Any activity counts even walking the dog.