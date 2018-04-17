Len Rome’s Local Health: Feeding your baby

Pediatricians tell us that parents should hold off on giving their babies solid foods other than breast milk or formula until they are about six months old.

But a recent pediatric survey found that many American babies eat solid foods too soon.

The most important thing that parents need to keep in mind is whether their child is ready to eat textured foods.

Dr. Richard, a pediatrician with the Cleveland Clinic, said knowing the timing of when to feed your child solid foods should be personalized to each baby.

“Starting solid foods — in a baby — has to do with development. Can your baby hold their head up straight? Can they sit up straight for a long time because that has a lot to do with preventing choking — on solid foods.”

Parents need to talk with their child’s pediatrician about the right time to introduce solid foods before trying it on their own.

Solid foods should supplement — not replace — breast milk or formula.