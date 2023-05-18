(WYTV) – Heart failure remains he leading cause of death for both men and women in this country. One of the best ways of treating it is to get a whole new heart, but the waiting list for that is long.

About a dozen and a half people die each day waiting for a transplant, which is why expanding the donor pool is as important as ever.

Surgeons usually take hearts from patients who are brain dead, but their hearts still beat. Now doctors can take hearts that have stopped beating, that means many more donors become available.

“The donor has their circulatory death, their heart has to stop, there is a five-minute waiting period, declaration of death, and then we take the heart out and put it in a box and perfuse it over there,” said Dr. Mauricio Villavicencio in Heart and Lung Transplantation at the Mayo Clinic.

This heart in a box system allows the organ to stay warm and active, extending the time between the removal and the transplant by hours certainly enough to fly the heart clear across the country.

Something else is helping to expand the donor pool, we have new antiviral drugs that allow us to take hearts and other organs from hepatitis C donors, we couldn’t do that before.