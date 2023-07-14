(WYTV) – Epilepsy is a neurological condition, the normal electrical activity of the brain is disrupted and you have a seizure. Those seizures can be different for every patient.

Some people lose awareness, while others have uncontrolled movements, known as convulsions or spasms. But when drugs are not effective, surgery may be an option.

“The options that we have are changing. They’re improving year after year, and definitely in the last 10 to 15 years, epilepsy surgery has transformed into what I would say is a much more precise, minimally invasive set of techniques and approaches. We can design a personalized approach from a surgical perspective that maximizes their function and optimizes their quality of life,” said Dr. Jonathon Parker in Neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic.

Take laser ablation, it uses a laser to pinpoint and destroy a small portion of brain tissue that’s causing the seizures.

Patients typically have a shorter hospital stay and recover more quickly. It’s another option for epilepsy.