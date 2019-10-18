Len Rome’s Local Health: Do your children get migraines?

Migraine symptoms in children will often look different than they do for adults

(WYTV) – Most adults who suffer from migraines know what to expect and how to treat them.

But kids can get migraines, too, and headache specialists say sometimes migraines show up as young as four to six years of age.

Dr. Emad Estemalik, of The Cleveland Clinic, says you have to take the time to understand whether there’s anything happening in their lives that could bring on a migraine.

“A kid that tells you, ‘I’m having headaches,’ several days a week, or 15, 20 days a month, you may want to know if there is any other stressor, for instance – is there anything going on in school? Any bullying occurring? So, usually, you want to assess the situation a little bit differently,” Estemalik said.

Migraine symptoms in children will often look different than they do for adults.

Kids may look pale, lose their appetite, have some nausea and feel fatigued. They may also have motion sickness while riding in cars.

Many of the medications for adult migraines are not approved for children, so it’s important to talk to your child’s pediatrician if you suspect your child may have migraine headaches.