(WYTV) – We have new research to tell you about this morning from the Cleveland Clinic on one benefit of the Covid vaccine.

It can really help if you have celiac disease, or a problem with gluten.

Celiac disease causes problems in your digestive system when you eat gluten, that’s a protein we find in wheat and other grains.

“In the study, we looked at the possibility of complications in celiac disease when they get infected by covid-19. And what we found was that the risk of hospital admission was increased in patients with Celiac’s disease and Covid-19 infection, as compared to patients without Celiac’s disease,” said dr. Alberto Rubio Tapia from the Cleveland Clinic.

But if you’ve been vaccinated against the Coronavirus, your chances of going to the hospital or into intensive care with celiac is way down.

People with Celiac’s disease are at a higher risk for any viral infections.

If you believe you may be experiencing any symptoms, talk to your doctor right away.