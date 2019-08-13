Len Rome’s Local Health: Cooking with an air fryer

If you're looking to cut calories, an air fryer could help

(WYTV) – Do you have an air fryer on your kitchen countertop?

If you’re looking to lose weight, swapping a deep fryer for an air fryer may be a good way to help cut calories.

The device circulates high heat and makes foods crispy, but there’s one major difference between traditional frying and air frying. An air fryer is like a smaller, faster version of a convection oven so it can really reduce your overall calorie and fat intake.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic, said not adding oil to the food makes cooking with an air fryer cut calories.

“It’s not frying, by any means, and so there are some benefits there. Number one, in frying we actually have the food, kind of, sitting in the oil and being cooked that way. There’s no sitting in oil in this. So, that helps bring down calories and bring down fats,” she said.

What you choose to cook in your air fryer is key. Whole foods such as beans, sweet potatoes, wild salmon and other types of fish are perfect.

An air fryer won’t change a processed product that’s already high in sodium, fat and additives.