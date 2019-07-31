Len Rome’s Local Health: Complications of drinking during pregnancy

(WYTV) – Studies show at least one in nine pregnant women still drinks while expecting.

Drinking while pregnant can harm a developing baby’s brain. There is no safe level of alcohol at this time.

Dr. Salena Zanotti of the Cleveland Clinic says not every mom-to-be knows about the dangers.

“We, as a society, need to talk about this more. I think we all assume that women don’t drink alcohol, but what this survey shows us, is it’s very common. I think we, community-wide, need to talk about this and make women aware that this is not okay to do during pregnancy.”

The Centers for Disease Control looked at data on pregnant women between the ages of 18 and 44.

Ten percent of pregnant women reported drinking. One-third of those women admitted to binge-drinking. That’s four or more drinks on one occasion.

Complications of drinking while pregnant include miscarriage, stillbirth and developmental problems, including abnormal facial development.