(WYTV) – How’s your breath this morning? Not the usual morning breath you might have that cotton mouth but real halitosis that hangs around all day. And you don’t even realize it.

We’re talking chronic bad breath, it can be pretty embarrassing. And the foods you eat have little to do with it. As dentists tell us, the bacteria in your mouth can make people around you cringe.

“This bacteria then metabolizes the sugar and carbohydrates, it’s the beginning of digestion in the mouth and the byproducts of the bacteria can produce a sulfur-smelling odor,” said Dr. Karyn Kahn from the Cleveland Clinic.

The best way to get rid of that bacteria is to brush your teeth twice a day and floss. The same goes for brushing your tongue, it can also hide bacteria.

Some other culprits behind bad breath include smoking, dry mouth, tooth decay, oral infection or even diabetes and acid reflux. Dentures can breed bacteria, too.

If brushing and flossing your teeth doesn’t seem to help with bad breath, your dentist may get to the root of the problem.